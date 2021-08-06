Capital One Financial Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Equal Weight

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

