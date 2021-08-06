Capital One Financial Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Equal Weight

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.
NYSE:OHI opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.