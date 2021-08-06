Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

