Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.68.

CPX stock opened at C$42.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.84. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 119.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

