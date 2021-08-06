Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.68.

CPX opened at C$42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.14 and a 1-year high of C$42.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

