CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CPAMF stock remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.76.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.