Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92. Capri has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capri by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.