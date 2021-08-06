Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 119.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

