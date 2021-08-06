Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,523 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 246,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

