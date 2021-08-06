Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

