Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.63. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

