Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $179,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $143,020,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.63. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

