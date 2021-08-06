Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,435 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 53,625.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conduent were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

