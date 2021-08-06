Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.9% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 163,681 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.