Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FB Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

