Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,398 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,206,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,682 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

