Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conduent were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

