Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cardiovascular Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,836. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.