Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$275.00 price target on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.69.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 862.90. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

