Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cargotec in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $54.00 on Monday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.