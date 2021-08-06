CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO James Lyski Sells 63,129 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.