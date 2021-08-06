Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.18. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

