Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.33 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.280-$7.280 EPS.

CRI opened at $101.83 on Friday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

