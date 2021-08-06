Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

CVNA stock opened at $337.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $430,691.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock worth $460,652,417 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 83,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

