Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

