Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

OTCMKTS:CSIOY opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Earnings History for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.