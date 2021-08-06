Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Releases Earnings Results

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

OTCMKTS:CSIOY opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.