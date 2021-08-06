Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports.

SAVA stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -350.30 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

