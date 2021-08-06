Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.2%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.93 and last traded at $95.29. Approximately 13,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,849,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

