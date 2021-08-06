Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%.

CBIO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 534,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

