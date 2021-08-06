CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $21,996.30 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $21,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBRE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. 978,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

