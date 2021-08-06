CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.63.
TSE:CCL.B opened at C$72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.89. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$43.87 and a 52 week high of C$72.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
