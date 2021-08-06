CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,644. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

