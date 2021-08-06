Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $32.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $130.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.46 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.47 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

