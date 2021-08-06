Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDR opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

