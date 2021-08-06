Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.