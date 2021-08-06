Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%.

CLDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 3.09. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

