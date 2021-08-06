Centrifuge Trading Up 13.3% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $793,114.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00114095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,824.58 or 0.99825618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.89 or 0.00826222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,022,248 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.