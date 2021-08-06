Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $983.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
