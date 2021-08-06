Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.82. 18,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,311,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 383,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $983.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

