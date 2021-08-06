Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.806-$0.828 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.250 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

