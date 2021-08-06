Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Purchases C$20,475.18 in Stock

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) Director Douglas Silver bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,475.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,225.38.

CVE PERU opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$44.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. Chakana Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34.

Get Chakana Copper alerts:

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.