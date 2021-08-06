Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

