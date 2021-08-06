ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ECOM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

