Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.27 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2024 earnings at $15.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

