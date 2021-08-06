Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $792.62.

CHTR stock opened at $769.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $777.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $712.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

