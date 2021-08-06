Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. 10,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
