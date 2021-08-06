Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. 10,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

