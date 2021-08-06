Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $109.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.