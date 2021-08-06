CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 176 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.93 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

