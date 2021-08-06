CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $421,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

