CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 3,183 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

