CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $394,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

