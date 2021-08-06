CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $511,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $148.49 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

